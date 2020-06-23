11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 575

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 11 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 575, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara and Severn, Ont., involving people ranging in age from under 10 to their 70s.

Four of the new cases are community-acquired, while six are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. One of the new cases is outbreak-related.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 81 per cent of people, or 467, have recovered, and 109 cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at two workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 216 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 33,853, including 2,619 deaths.