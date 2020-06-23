Menu

Health

11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 575

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 6:32 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region to join Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening in Ontario, Ford says
On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that as of 12:01 a.m. on June 24, the City of Toronto and Peel region would be joining the rest of the province in entering Stage 2 of Phase 2 of the province's economic reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 11 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 575, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara and Severn, Ont., involving people ranging in age from under 10 to their 70s.

Read more: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Four of the new cases are community-acquired, while six are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. One of the new cases is outbreak-related.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 81 per cent of people, or 467, have recovered, and 109 cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at two workplaces across the region.

Read more: Ontario reports 216 new coronavirus cases, 1st death of person 19 or younger

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 216 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 33,853, including 2,619 deaths.

Ontario education minister stresses importance of new math curriculum, even amid coronavirus pandemic
