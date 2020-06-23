Menu

Crime

Châteauguay car crash led to gunfire, says Sûreté du Québec

By Brittany Henriques Global News
A car crash implicating three cards in Chateauguay Monday night.
A car crash implicating three cards in Chateauguay Monday night. Thierry Laforce / Roussillon News

Three cars were implicated in a crash in Châteauguay Monday night, according to provincial police.

At 11:15 p.m., Châteauguay police responded to a 911 incident on Marc-Laplante street.

Officers found a woman in her ’20s injured after being hit by gunfire.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating after Montreal man, 48, badly injured in custody

According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, the victim was transported to the hospital but authorities aren’t fearing for her life.

Tremblay said there’s reason to believe there was an altercation that led to the shot fired.

Police was called at 11:15 p.m. Monday.
Police was called at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Thierry Laforce / Roussillon News

The case was handed over to the SQ major crimes unit. Two witnesses have been questioned in relation to the incident.

An investigation into the circumstances of the event are still underway.

