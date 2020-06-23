Châteauguay car crash led to gunfire, says Sûreté du Québec

Send this page to someone via email

Three cars were implicated in a crash in Châteauguay Monday night, according to provincial police.

At 11:15 p.m., Châteauguay police responded to a 911 incident on Marc-Laplante street.

Officers found a woman in her ’20s injured after being hit by gunfire.

According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, the victim was transported to the hospital but authorities aren’t fearing for her life.

Tremblay said there’s reason to believe there was an altercation that led to the shot fired.

Police was called at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Thierry Laforce / Roussillon News

The case was handed over to the SQ major crimes unit. Two witnesses have been questioned in relation to the incident.

An investigation into the circumstances of the event are still underway.