Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for past blackface sketches

Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for his blackface sketches on The Man Show in which he attempted to portray former NBA star Karl Malone.

He called the sketches from the show he hosted with Adam Carolla from 1999 to 2003 “embarrassing” and “thoughtless moments.”

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us,” he said in a statement.

He continued, “That delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

Kimmel is also under fire for trying to imitate rapper Snoop Dogg‘s voice for a track on a 1996 Christmas album where he says the N-word multiple times.

“We hired makeup artists to make me look as much like Karl Malone as possible. I never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin colour than it did his bulging muscles and bald head. I’ve done dozens of impressions of famous people, including Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem, Dick Vitale, Rosie, and many others. In each case, I thought of them as impersonations of celebrities and nothing more,” Kimmel said in the statement.

“Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices,” the late-night host added.

“I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last twenty-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show. I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me. I love this country too much to allow that. I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas,” Kimmel continued.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to explain and to those I’ve disappointed, I am sorry,” he said.

Many people on social media posted photos of Kimmel in blackface and criticized the TV host’s apology, including Donald Trump Jr.

People aren't "feigning outrage," you disingenuous fraud @jimmykimmel. We're pointing out the utter hypocrisy of you & your lib friends always trying to cancel YOUR political enemies, but refusing to hold yourselves to the same woke standards. This "apology" proves that point. https://t.co/N8EGOzEcir — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 23, 2020

How did Jimmy Kimmel get away with all these blackface sketches???? pic.twitter.com/Jgka2TELbW — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) June 23, 2020

The rules are @jimmykimmel should be canceled. Thems the rules. https://t.co/4OAsPZXoCu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2020

"Sucks ppl r trying to ruin my life & falsely accuse me of racism over a joke without knowing my true intention. Especially when i've dedicated my life to ruining ppl's lives & accusing them of racism without knowing their true intention"

Cancel Jimmy Kimmel by his own standards. pic.twitter.com/3DyyQMYvN7 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) June 23, 2020

Also I think this “non apology” by @jimmykimmel is really awful. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 23, 2020

kevin hart had to give up hosting the Oscars for decade old tweets yet jimmy kimmel did multiple sketches in blackface & gets to host the 2020 Emmys. huh. pic.twitter.com/WXLEz4DJeN — 𓁍𓀟𓀠𓀣𓇚 (@trxpkill) June 22, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel did blackface, used the n-word, and went pedo with Megan Fox’s story of harassment. Dude should be cancelled, stat! @Disney needs to seriously consider whether they want someone that racist and misogynistic working for them.#cancelKimmel#CancelJimmyKimmel https://t.co/7cxvpRC5v3 — 👑Your Highness 👑 (@ValerieGoldburt) June 23, 2020

With @jimmykimmel being under fire for saying the N-word, I think it's a good time to share with picture of him being in black face… a lot of evidence to argue that he is a racist pic.twitter.com/r9ccxRaIsH — Ethan Jarom (@xjaromx) June 23, 2020

Kimmel is not the only late-night host who’s come under fire this year for wearing blackface in resurfaced sketches.

In May, Jimmy Fallon apologized for a resurfaced clip of his impression of Chris Rock in a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch from 20 years ago in which he appeared in blackface.

The late-night host took to Twitter to issue his apology after he received backlash on social media for the clip that aired in 2000 and recently resurfaced on social media.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon wrote.

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

The clip resurfaced when a Twitter user shared a video of the SNL clip and said: “NBC fired Megyn Kelly for mentioning blackface. Jimmy Fallon performed on NBC in blackface.”

#jimmyfallonisoverparty if ur trying to see what he did pic.twitter.com/5K2eAH7Vjn — s🅰️m🐀 (@chefboyohdear) May 26, 2020

