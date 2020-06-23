The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a few worthy candidates for CFL All Decade Teams

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League has come up with an idea to keep fans talking about their gridiron heroes over the next couple of months, even if there aren’t going to be any games until at least Sept. 1 because of the continuing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian Football League has announced the launch of the process to select an All Decade First and Second Team for the period from 2010-19. Voting began today at the league’s website to select a total of five receivers and four defensive backs.

The next phase of voting will begin on July 7 to select one running back and three linebackers. Starting on July 21, fans will choose two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, two offensive guards, two offensive tackles and a center for the all-decade battle of the trenches.

Story continues below advertisement

Then on Aug. 4, the challenge will be to pick one player in each special teams category of cover, return, kicker and punter. Two weeks later on Aug. 18 voting begins for the all-decade quarterback and the final vote on Sept. 1 will be for the head coach.

In all, there will be 29 players and a coach named to each team from the results of fan voting as well as input from a selection committee and media panel.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a total of 45 past and current players on the ballot as well as field boss Mike O’Shea. It’s expected the likes of Andrew Harris, Adam Bighill, Justin Medlock, Stanley Bryant, and Mike Miller will be among those who receive very serious consideration from the voters in their respective categories.

1:17 Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup in almost 29 years, Andrew Harris named MVP Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup in almost 29 years, Andrew Harris named MVP

Story continues below advertisement