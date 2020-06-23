Manitoba Moose bring back pair of forwards

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose re-signed a pair of pending free agents on Tuesday.

The Moose announced they’ve signed forwards Brent Pedersen and Cole Maier to one-year contracts for the 2020-2021 season.

Pedersen, 34, jumped between the American Hockey League and the ECHL the past two seasons. He scored three goals with six assists in 36 games for the Moose last season. He notched four goals in 29 AHL games the previous year, while also suiting up for the Orlando Solar Bears.

READ MORE: Former Winnipeg Jet Chris Thorburn officially retires

Before turning pro, Pedersen played three seasons of university hockey with Laurentian University. The Arthur, Ontario product also played for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals and the Kitchener Rangers.

Pedersen was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets sign farmhand Kristian Reichel & goalie Arvid Holm

Maier, 24, has also seen action with the Moose the past two seasons. The New Jersey native collected seven goals and eight assists in 59 games for the Moose during their past campaign to lead all Moose rookies in goals, and sit tied for second in assists.

Maier also had a single goal in three games during the 2018-2019 AHL season after playing four years at Union College.

The Moose were dead last in the Central Division last season when the campaign was called off due to the coronavirus.