Winnipeg Jets sign farmhand Kristian Reichel & goalie Arvid Holm

After two years of proving his worth in the minor leagues, forward Kristian Reichel has earned his first National Hockey League contract.

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Monday they’ve signed both Reichel and goalie Arvid Holm.

Reichel agreed to a two-year entry-level contract worth an average of $752,500 per season, while Holm signed a three-year entry-level contract that will pay him $873,333 per year.

Reichel, 22, just finished his second full season with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

He originally signed with the Moose in July of 2018. He scored a goal in his AHL debut later that year, but the product of the Czech Republic only had two tallies with eight assists in 55 games in his first pro campaign. But with increased playing time last season, he notched 12 goals and five assists in only 39 games.

Reichel appeared in two pre-season games for the Jets last season.

He also played one season for the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels after coming over to North America from Litvinov of the Czech Republic. Reichel represented his country at both the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Kristian is the son of former NHLer Robert Reichel, who played 830 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Holm, 21, was selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Sweden native had a 20-10 record with a 2.27 goals against average and a .915 save percentage in 31 games with Farjestad of the SHL.