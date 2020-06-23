2 men charged after $100K seized in Stoney Creek drug investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a drug investigation in Stoney Creek, Ont., that resulted in the seizure of more than $100,000 in narcotics and cash, according to Hamilton police.

Detectives say they began a probe into alleged drug activity in June around a number of local hotels in the area of the QEW and Centennial Parkway North.

On Friday, detectives say they made arrests tied to the investigation in a hotel parking lot after obtaining a search warrant for a nearby hotel room.

According to police, a search of two men, a vehicle and a hotel room turned up large amounts of drugs, cash and prohibited weapons supporting evidence of a possible drug-trafficking operation.

Hamilton police say more than $29,000 in cash and close to $83,000 in street drugs were seized.

A 25-year-old man of no fixed address faces 13 charges, while a 26-year-old Hamilton man is facing 14 charges connected to possession of prohibited weapons, drugs for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Methamphetamine, oxycodone and fentanyl were among some of the narcotics seized, police say. A Taser and brass knuckles were the weapons reportedly confiscated by police.

Anyone with information on the investigation can reach out to police at 905-546-3887 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

