Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after Hamilton apartment fire deemed suspicious

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 9:39 am
Hamilton police are investigating a fire call from last Wednesday at an apartment building on Jackson Street. Investigators have deemed the fire "suspicious" in nature.
Hamilton police are investigating a fire call from last Wednesday at an apartment building on Jackson Street. Investigators have deemed the fire "suspicious" in nature. Don Mitchell / Global News

A fire at an apartment in central Hamilton that caused “significant damage” may have been intentionally set, police say.

Investigators say Hamilton firefighters were called out to a blaze in the hallway of 181 Jackson St. W. near Caroline Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board terminates Hamilton police school liaison program

The fire, on the seventh floor of the building, reportedly damaged the hallway and several doors. No injuries were reported.

Detectives say they now suspect arson after acquiring CCTV images from the scene and observing a female suspect likely connected to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The person of interest is a woman believed to be between 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-5085 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceArsonHamilton Firecentral hamiltoncaroline streetJackson Streetarson at hamilton apartmentarson at jackson street apartmentsuspected arson at jackson street apartment
Flyers
More weekly flyers