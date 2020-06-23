Police investigating after Hamilton apartment fire deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an apartment in central Hamilton that caused “significant damage” may have been intentionally set, police say.

Investigators say Hamilton firefighters were called out to a blaze in the hallway of 181 Jackson St. W. near Caroline Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

The fire, on the seventh floor of the building, reportedly damaged the hallway and several doors. No injuries were reported.

Detectives say they now suspect arson after acquiring CCTV images from the scene and observing a female suspect likely connected to the incident.

HPS Arson Unit would like to identify this female caught on CCTV cameras. The arson took place on June 17, 2020, on the 7th floor of a Jackson Street apartment building. Give us a call if you can help with her identity (905)540-5085. https://t.co/5hKIXx2pqD #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/UOuRAY7tmj — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 23, 2020

The person of interest is a woman believed to be between 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-5085 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.