Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: CERB extension to cost $17.9B, budget officer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2020 10:18 am
Updated June 23, 2020 10:19 am
Federal government extends CERB by 8 weeks
WATCH: Federal government extends CERB by 8 weeks

The parliamentary budget officer estimates in a new report that it will cost $17.9 billion to provide eight extra weeks of payments through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The report this morning from budget officer Yves Giroux says that would bring the total cost of the benefit program to $71.3 billion.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: CERB to be extended by 8 weeks, Trudeau says

The CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people as of June 4 as demand surges past federal expectations.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

With the first cohort of CERB applicants set to hit the 16-week limit on the payments early next month, the Liberals have promised to increase the limit to 24 weeks to provide help through the summer for those that need it.

Story continues below advertisement
The Canada Emergency Response Benefit may be a disincentive for some employees to return to the job
The Canada Emergency Response Benefit may be a disincentive for some employees to return to the job

Giroux’s report says the additional cost to the program depends heavily on the outlook for the economy and jobs, as well as the course of the pandemic.

READ MORE: The end of CERB: A look at how and when the coronavirus aid may wrap up

The report says further uncertainty over the final cost of the program rests on the actual takeup of the federal wage subsidy program, which the Liberals plan to retool.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCERBCanada Emergency Response BenefitYves Girouxcerb extension
Flyers
More weekly flyers