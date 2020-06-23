Campbellton hospital to resume its emergency department this week

Send this page to someone via email

Campbellton Regional Hospital’s emergency department will reopen as soon as Wednesday, Vitalité Health has announced.

The hospital will begin gradually reopening its non-urgent outpatient services as well as its elective surgeries starting next Monday, June 29.

It closed for the first time in late May, after Vitalité confirmed that the doctor at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak in northern New Brunswick worked at the hospital.

The emergency department then reopened June 5, but as the outbreak spread, the hospital quickly shut down again June 13.

According to a Vitalité press release, mass testing of employees has been in progress since that date.

The hospital currently has 154 beds with a 52 per cent bed occupancy rate. The hospital also has eight intensive care beds.

There is reportedly one COVID-19 patient in intensive care and one other patient in COVID-19 care.

The health network has also enforced mandatory use of masks at all times, as well as other strict measures in place.

The release also says staff have been provided with enough personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, N95 masks, safety goggles and visors.

Patient visits will potentially resume on June 29 as well, according to the release.

This is dependent on whether New Brunswick’s Zone 5 moves to the “yellow” phase as previously announced.

The Campbellton region remains the only one at the orange level of the province’s recovery plan.

Vitalité’s temporary service closures were necessary to ensure staff and patient safety, according to the release.