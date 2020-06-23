Ottawa mum on report Trump administration eyeing more aluminum tariffs for Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian cabinet ministers are staying mum on a new report that U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to impose yet another round of aluminum tariffs against Canada in apparent response to shrinking domestic demand amid the coronavirus economic slump.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday morning that the U.S. plans to re-impose a tariff of 10 per cent on Canadian aluminum coming into the U.S. by the end of the week unless the Canadian government agrees to limit aluminum exports.

The report says those tariffs on Canadian aluminum would go into effect on Canada Day.

But despite repeated questioning on Tuesday, Canadian federal ministers refused to answer questions about whether they have received notification of any such threat.

“We will always defend Canada’s aluminum sector and its workers. The free flow of goods and services, including aluminum, is important for jobs and economic growth in both of our countries,” said Katherine Cuplinskas, press secretary for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in an email.

“We firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners.”

Global News followed up asking to confirm whether Freeland’s office has received any notice that tariffs are being considered but has not yet received a clear answer.

Jean-Yves Duclos, president of the Treasury Board, was also asked repeatedly at a press conference on Tuesday about the report by Bloomberg but refused to give a clear answer.

“We will always defend the interests of the 11,000 aluminum workers that we have,” he said.

“There’s always a diversity of opinions. It would be quite natural that within the administration to the south of us there may be voices that want a return to protectionism. Whether this is actually the case, the Canadian government is always required to protect the interests of its workers.”

If the Trump administration does impose a new round of tariffs on July 1, that would mark two years to the day since it last imposed steep tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian steel and 10 per cent on Canadian aluminum. That move came as part of a bid to exert pressure in the renegotiation of the new NAFTA deal, now sometimes called CUSMA or USMCA.

In response, the Canadian government imposed an unprecedented round of tariffs worth $16.6 billion on a wide range of American goods, including steel and aluminum.

The U.S. tariffs were imposed under a controversial mechanism of American law known as Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

Those powers give the president the power to impose tariffs on any import believed to be impairing U.S. national security.

Roughly 76 per cent of Canadian aluminum goes to the U.S. as part of a highly integrated market worth about $14.5 billion each year, according to the Canadian government.

The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a massive economic hit to countries around the world as lockdown orders, social distancing and mass unemployment due to workplace shutdowns take their tolls on consumer spending, investor confidence and industrial forecasts for the future.

