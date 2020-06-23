Half of Vernon, B.C., businesses report significant negative impact from pandemic: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A new survey of Vernon, B.C., businesses confirms many have been hurt by the pandemic and related restrictions and some have cut their staffing levels significantly.

However, the survey also shows the impact of COVID-19 has varied widely and not all businesses are struggling.

With COVID-19 impacts varying between industries, the City of Vernon is also targeting its relief measures at sectors that have been particularly hard hit.

Spearheaded by the city, the survey contacted 142 local businesses.

Of those surveyed, more than 80 per cent reported they were negatively impacted by the pandemic, with 20 per cent reporting a completed loss of all revenue or sales.

Across all businesses surveyed, staffing levels had also dropped by 32 per cent since before the pandemic, suggesting a significant number of employees saw their positions cut.

While many have been hurt by COVID-19 measures, 11 per cent of Vernon companies polled actually reported the pandemic had boosted business because their products were suddenly in high demand, a city staff report said.

“I talked to a business today that is actually looking to sign a lease and expand their business. They are in the manufacturing sector and they are looking to grow,” said Kevin Poole, the city’s manager of economic development.

“You talk to others that say this is going to be a very challenging year we are going to have much less staff.”

With the impact of the pandemic varying between sectors, Poole said the city has been focused on supporting local restaurant and retail businesses and is now working on recovery of the local tourism industry.

With the U.S. border still closed to tourism and public health advice encouraging British Columbians to stick close to home, that will involve encouraging Okanagan residents to go on staycations and shop local.

