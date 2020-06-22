Canada records six new coronavirus deaths, lowest daily increase since March 29

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported six new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking the country’s lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since late March.

The new fatalities, which bring Canada’s overall death toll to 8,436, is the lowest increase since March 29, which saw just three deaths from the day before.

New cases of the coronavirus on Monday also clocked in at 284, raising the country’s overall infections to 101,620. A total of 64,334 people have recovered from the virus while over 2,566,000 tests have been made.

Ontario on Monday once again reported the country’s highest daily cases with 161 new infections, including three new deaths. The new numbers bring the province’s total confirmed cases to 33,637 and death toll to 2,609.

Quebec, which reported 69 new cases on Monday, remains the hardest hit province in Canada with total infections and deaths accounting for more than 50 per cent of the country’s total. Monday’s numbers brought the province’s total cases to 54,835 and its death toll to 5,417.

Saskatchewan reported an additional five cases on Monday, raising its total infected to 751.

Manitoba’s coronavirus count increased by just one on Monday, bringing its total lab-confirmed cases to 303.

British Columbia saw 32 new cases of COVID-19, as well as its first new death in over a week. Monday’s positive cases were comprised of recorded infections split across weekend, which saw 10 cases on Saturday, six cases on Sunday and 16 new cases on Monday.

Alberta on Monday recorded 32 new cases of the virus, as well as one additional death. The province’s total cases and deaths sit at 7,736 and 153, respectively.

As of 6:55 p.m. Monday, a total of 9,036,002 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been detected around the world, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University. A further 470,016 people have died from the virus.

The United States to date remains the country with the highest case and death totals from the virus, followed by Brazil.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the highest ever single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with over 183,000 new cases.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to practice proper safety guidelines as many have since begun to reopen their economies.

— with files from the The Associated Press and Global News staff