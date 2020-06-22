Several firearms siezed from Middle Sackville man after gun-involved threat

A weekend weapons complaint has landed a 61-year-old Middle Sackville man several charges related to firearms and uttering threats.
Phillip Dale Tower was arrested without incident following a call that indicated a man had threatened another man with a gun.
The call came in around 11:45 pm on Sunday.
In the altercation, the victim gained control over Tower and restrained him until police arrived.
No injuries were sustained by either party.
Police said in a press release, an unloaded firearm was seized from the scene.
This resulted in a search of Tower’s residence, during which police seized numerous weapons and a large quantity of ammunition.
RCMP have charged Tower with the following:
- Uttering Threats
- Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence
- Careless Use of a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Storing Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulation
Tower was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
