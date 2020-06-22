Menu

Crime

Several firearms siezed from Middle Sackville man after gun-involved threat

By Jeremy Keefe Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:35 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 4:36 pm
A weekend weapons complaint has landed a 61-year-old Middle Sackville man several charges related to firearms and uttering threats.

Phillip Dale Tower was arrested without incident following a call that indicated a man had threatened another man with a gun.

The call came in around 11:45 pm on Sunday.

In the altercation, the victim gained control over Tower and restrained him until police arrived.

No injuries were sustained by either party.

Police said in a press release, an unloaded firearm was seized from the scene.

This resulted in a search of Tower’s residence, during which police seized numerous weapons and a large quantity of ammunition.

RCMP have charged Tower with the following:

  • Uttering Threats
  • Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence
  • Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Storing Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulation

Tower was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

