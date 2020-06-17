Menu

Crime

Halifax police arrest a second man in relation to January stabbing

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 1:48 pm
Halifax Regional Police found a man with life-threatening stab wounds Jan 25.
Halifax Regional Police found a man with life-threatening stab wounds Jan 25. File/ Global News

Tuesday afternoon Halifax police arrested a second man allegedly involved in a Jan. 17 stabbing on Bilby Street.

Back then, police found a 37-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after North End stabbing

On Jan. 25, police arrested Lorne Steven Pottie, 37, in his Halifax residence, in relation to the stabbing.

At the time, police said their investigation concluded that the two men were known to each other.

Police also determined two men had been involved in a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation.

Pottie was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police charge man with attempted murder after stabbing

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Halifax police arrested 54-year-old Robert Glenn Dillon who is believed to have also been involved in the incident.

He is set to appear in Halifax court Wednesday for an attempted murder charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

