Toronto Police Deputy Chief James Ramer to be named interim chief effective Aug. 1

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Ramer will be named the interim Chief of Police effective Aug. 1, according to an internal memo obtained by Global News on Monday.

The internal memo was sent on behalf of current police Chief Mark Saunders, who announced he would be resigning at the end of July.

“This announcement means a smooth transition between my final weeks as Chief and a period of stability for the organization as the Board undertakes its process to find the next Chief,” Saunders wrote in the memo.

“Deputy Ramer will lead the organization as it continues to manage significant issues of public trust and community safety. He will have the unwavering support of all command team members.”

Saunders’ announcement about stepping down came less than a year after the Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) announced it was extending his contract until 2021, despite some high-profile clashes with Toronto’s LGBTQ2 community, particularly during the investigation of serial killer Bruce McArthur who targeted men in the community.

His resignation came amid recent calls to defund part of the Toronto police budget in response to anti-Black racism and the death of George Floyd in the United States in May.

He didn’t reveal what specifically led to his decision and said there were a “whole host of reasons.”

In the memo, Saunders said it is “an unprecdented time for policing and community relations,” which is taking place at the same time as the summer months where “historically” more gun and gang activity takes place.

The chief said the above are all areas in which “Ramer has admirably led this service as Deputy Chief of Specialized Operations Command.”

“I continue to work with Deputy Ramer and all members of command as we move to make meaningful change and prepare for a smooth transition on July 31,” Saunders ended the memo.

According to the Toronto Police Service website, Ramer has been a member since 1980. He has also spent time as Staff Superindent of detective operations and Unit Commander at 22 Division.

Ramer was awarded the 30-year Police Exemplary Service Medal in 2010, was the recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 and in 2019, he was appointed Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

#BREAKING @TPSDeputyRamer has been selected as the @TorontoPolice Interim Chief. He is taking over for @marksaunderstps as of Aug 1 for the rest of the term until the Board finds the next chief. @globalnewsto — Tracy Tong (@TracyTongTV) June 22, 2020