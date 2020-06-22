Menu

Health

24 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region bringing total number of cases to 1,252

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 1:09 pm
Coronavirus: Are Ontario schools ready to re-open?
WATCH ABOVE: Are Ontario schools ready to re-open?

An additional 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the region up to 1,252, Waterloo Public Health announced Monday.

The agency no longer provides an update on its numbers on weekends.

READ MORE: 161 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Ontario, total cases at 33,637

The seven-day rolling average number of new cases rises to six with Monday’s announcement.

The massive testing spike the agency announced Friday continued on Monday as it announced there have now been 29,267 tests for coronavirus over the weekend, which is an increase of 3,276.

This jump follows several days in which there were fewer than 200 conducted per day.

Coronavirus: Is Ontario re-opening too soon?
Coronavirus: Is Ontario re-opening too soon?

On Friday, Dr. Julie Emili, Waterloo Public Health acting associate medical officer of health, said there were a couple of reasons that we could be seeing a jump in that number, including a reporting delay from testings sites and the new drive-thru testing centre that Grand River Hospital is operating.

Twelve more people have been cleared of the virus raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,049.

No new deaths were reported Monday leaving the death toll at 115, including 95 residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

There are 88 active cases remaining in Waterloo Region, including 13 who are in hospital. Both numbers represent an increase from Friday’s report.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: New outbreaks declared at 2 nursing homes in Waterloo Region

Ontario reported 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 33,637.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 15th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. Monday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,609, as three more deaths were reported.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

