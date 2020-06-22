Menu

Canada

Demonstration continues in Mississauga after fatal shooting of man by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2020 11:54 am
Hashim Choudhary addresses the media in front of the apartment building where his uncle, Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who family members said was experiencing a schizophrenic episode, was shot by Peel Police and died at the scene the previous night, in Mississauga on Sunday, June 21, 2020. .
Hashim Choudhary addresses the media in front of the apartment building where his uncle, Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who family members said was experiencing a schizophrenic episode, was shot by Peel Police and died at the scene the previous night, in Mississauga on Sunday, June 21, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A group of people protesting the shooting death of a man in mental health crisis on the weekend continue to block an intersection in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the protest that began Sunday has lasted through the night and is expected to continue throughout the day.

READ MORE: Family of 62-year-old man who died after police shooting in Mississauga call for inquiry

The protest was triggered by the shooting death of 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry on Saturday.

His family alleges police used excessive force when officers stormed the home and shot Choudry, who suffered from schizophrenia.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog examining fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Mississauga

The Special Investigations Unit, the province’s police watchdog, is probing the death.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s family has said that responding officers were shouting at Choudry in English, a language he didn’t understand.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
