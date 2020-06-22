Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Economic recovery will likely be long and bumpy: BoC governor Macklem

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2020 11:45 am
Canada’s economic “snapshot” – Parliamentary Budget Officer weighs in
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux joins Mercedes Stephenson to discuss why he thinks it is time for Canadians to get a full fiscal update and know the state of the economy.

Canada’s top central banker says there will be long-term economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic as the country charts a bumpy and prolonged course to recovery.

Governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank expects to see growth in the third quarter of this year as people are called back to work and households resume some of their normal activities as restrictions ease. But he warns that Canadians shouldn’t expect the short and sharp economic bounce-back expected over the coming months to last.

READ MORE: 2nd coronavirus wave could have ‘serious impact’ on economy, Bank of Canada says

The combination of uneven reopenings across provinces and industries, the unknown course of consumer confidence, and unemployment rates will “likely inflict some lasting damage to demand and supply,” Macklem says in a speech today.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He says ongoing physical distancing rules may mean workplaces can’t be as productive as they once were, adding that many services will remain difficult to deliver.

Story continues below advertisement

The combination suggests the economy’s productive capacity will take a hit that will persist even as public health restrictions ease, Macklem says in a webcast speech to Canadian Clubs.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCanada inflationTiff MacklemMacklem speechoutput gap
Flyers
More weekly flyers