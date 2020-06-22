Manitobans to get update on coronavirus fight, case count Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 cases and the province’s ongoing fight against the virus Monday.

The province has scheduled a media briefing with health officials at 1 p.m.

As of Monday Manitoba had 313 lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases of COVID-19.

Data from Friday shows there are currently 13 active cases in the province while 293 people have recovered. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province remains seven.

Manitoba moved to relax more of its COVID-19 restrictions Sunday.

Under the province’s third phase of reopening, restaurants and bars no longer have to operate at half capacity, however, tables must be two metres apart or have a physical barrier between them.

Non-smoking bingo halls and video lottery terminal lounges can also reopen at half capacity.

Child care centres and retail stores can return to normal capacity, and people arriving in Manitoba from other western provinces, northern territories and northwestern Ontario no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Larger public gatherings are also permitted. People can now fill up to 30 per cent of the capacity of any venue as long as they can be split into groups of 50 indoors or 100 outdoors.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

