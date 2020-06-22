City of Guelph begins reopening some facilities as coronavirus restrictions ease

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has begun reopening some facilities as restrictions in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic begin to ease.

At least a dozen public washrooms opened on Monday and will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the ServiceGuelph counter at city hall will reopen on Tuesday.

Residents will be able to purchase bus passes and make tax payments. The city said plexiglass barriers and floor decals have been installed to protect visitors and employees.

While the counter and public washrooms will be open at city hall, the city said the rest of the building is closed to the public.

Visitors are reminded to wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer provided.

There are also plans to reopen pools and splash pads in the coming weeks — the first being the Market Square wading pool on Saturday.

The city said the Lyon Leisure Pool is expected to open on July 3, followed by all splash pads on July 6 and then the wading pools at Exhibition and Sunny Acres parks on July 13.

The dates, however, are subject to equipment testing and availability of qualified attendants and lifeguards, the city said.

Operating hours and COVID-19 guidelines should be posted this week.

The farmers’ market is expected to reopen on July 4, but it will be in the back parking lot of the building every other Saturday.

Recreation centres, libraries and the city’s museums remain closed to the public and will stay closed until the city can meet guidelines from its public health unit.

More information can be found on the city’s website.