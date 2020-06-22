Hamilton public library begins takeout service at 4 branches, seeks materials for COVID-19 archive

Send this page to someone via email

Another city service will resume this week, with modifications.

The Hamilton Public Library will offer curbside pickup starting Tuesday at four of its branches: Central, Dundas, Red Hill and Terryberry.

Chief librarian/CEO Paul Takala says it’s part of the library’s phased reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the library has “about 10,000 items, books and other material” on its hold shelf and people can schedule an appointment time to pick up their materials.

He hopes to provide computer access at all branches within six weeks with enhanced cleaning and physical-distancing measures in place.

Takala adds that the number of branches offering takeout service will gradually increase over the coming weeks and fines will not be levied on late materials through the end of 2021.

Our daily lives have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local History & Archives wants to document the stories and experiences of our #HamOnt community during this moment in history.

Learn more: https://t.co/s2MtpQuP0v#HPLarchives #COVID19 #archives #HamOntHistory pic.twitter.com/wMZxPGetmi — Hamilton PL (@HamiltonLibrary) June 19, 2020

The Hamilton Public Library is also creating a COVID-19 archive to document the experiences of residents during the pandemic.

Takala says everyone has a story about how they’ve been affected by the pandemic, so it is accepting digital contributions of stories, photos, poems, art or anything else that represents life in isolation.

He says the library wants to make sure it can “capture what’s going on now, so future generations can look back and see the community got through this difficult time.”

Hamilton’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 13 over the weekend to 802.

About 60 of those are active and there are no current outbreaks in the city.

The number of deaths related to the virus in Hamilton has held at 42 for the past two weeks.

#PhysicalDistancing, Hamilton Style. What does 2 metres look like to you? Post your pics below and tag @cityofhamilton! #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/D1E7m1QMTU — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 22, 2020

Public health says most new cases continue to be among children, teenagers and young adults and a social media campaign has been launched that targets those groups and stresses the importance of physical distancing.