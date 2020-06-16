Menu

Education

Free museum visits for Hamilton library cardholders extended after successful pilot program

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 16, 2020 5:40 pm
The Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology is one of eight museums that are operated by the city.
The Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology is one of eight museums that are operated by the city. City of Hamilton

A program that gives Hamilton Public Library (HPL) cardholders free general admission to city-operated museums is being extended.

City councillors have agreed to a two-year extension, through March 25, 2022, based on the results of a one-year pilot project.

During the pilot, which ran from Feb. 19, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020, the city says 12,292 visitors were admitted free to the museums with HPL cards.

The Hamilton Public Library, meanwhile, recorded a 48.8-per cent increase in library card registrations in the months following the launch of the program.

READ MORE: Free museum visits on the way for Hamilton library card holders

A staff report, presented to the general issues committee on Monday, also indicates that any negative impact on admission revenue was offset by increases in merchandise sales and paid ticketed events, such as workshops.

City of Hamilton operated museums (temporarily closed due to the pandemic) are;

– Dundurn National Historic Site
– Hamilton Military Museum
– Fieldcote Memorial Park and Museum
– Griffin House Museum
– Whitehern Historic House and Garden
– Hamilton Childrens Museum
– Battlefield House Museum and Park
– Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology

Hamilton
