January 17, 2019 2:13 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 2:16 pm

Free museum visits on the way for Hamilton library card holders

The Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology is one of eight museums that library card holders will soon be able to visit, free of charge.

A motion approved by the general issues committee aims to increase awareness of Hamilton’s museums.

Once it receives final approval by city council, the one year pilot project will provide free admission to all eight city-operated museums to anyone holding a Hamilton library card.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla presented the motion saying knowledge of Hamilton’s museums is “very low” and he’s hoping this will “open the floodgates” of awareness by getting visitors through the doors.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge says she looks forward to seeing the numbers at the conclusion of the pilot project.

City of Hamilton operated museums are;
– Dundurn National Historic Site
– Hamilton Military Museum
– Fieldcote Memorial Park and Museum
– Griffin House Museum
– Whitehern Historic House and Garden
– Hamilton Childrens Museum
– Battlefield House Museum and Park
– Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology

The free general admission offer for Hamilton library card holders will excluding paid special events, booked programs and workshops.

