Free museum visits on the way for Hamilton library card holders

A motion approved by the general issues committee aims to increase awareness of Hamilton’s museums.

Once it receives final approval by city council, the one year pilot project will provide free admission to all eight city-operated museums to anyone holding a Hamilton library card.

READ MORE: Future of city venues dominates debate at Hamilton City Hall

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla presented the motion saying knowledge of Hamilton’s museums is “very low” and he’s hoping this will “open the floodgates” of awareness by getting visitors through the doors.

READ MORE: Canada 150 gives a boost to Hamilton’s civic museums

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge says she looks forward to seeing the numbers at the conclusion of the pilot project.

City of Hamilton operated museums are;

– Dundurn National Historic Site

– Hamilton Military Museum

– Fieldcote Memorial Park and Museum

– Griffin House Museum

– Whitehern Historic House and Garden

– Hamilton Childrens Museum

– Battlefield House Museum and Park

– Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology

Soon your #library card may be able to open up even more doors (literally). Hamilton Council Committee has given green light to a motion by @SamMerulla for a new pilot program to give free admission to #HamOnt civic #museums & #heritage buildings with your @HamiltonLibrary card pic.twitter.com/oioGAp4Ezg — Jason Thorne (@JasonThorne_RPP) January 17, 2019

The free general admission offer for Hamilton library card holders will excluding paid special events, booked programs and workshops.