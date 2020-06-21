Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 175 cases, 11 deaths

Ontario reported 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 33,476.

Eleven new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,606.

A total of 28,719 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 85.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 23,400 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 1,174,727.

Short timelines for coronavirus vaccine are giving people 'false hope,' :Bridle

Status of cases in Toronto

There are 13,856 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, an increase of 88 since Saturday.

There are 251 people hospitalized with the virus, with 59 of them in intensive care.

A total of 11,817 people have recovered.

There have been 1,039 COVID-19-related deaths in the city.

Sunday mass resumes for 1st time in months

Churches under the Archdiocese of Toronto held their first Sunday mass after months of being closed due to the pandemic.

“The Sunday mass is deeply sacred for Catholics, who will joyfully return to the more than 200 parishes in the Archdiocese of Toronto this weekend,” a statement from the organization said Friday.

Places of worship were permitted to open with up to 30 per cent capacity as the province moved to ease coronavirus restrictions on June 12.

Churches in the archdiocese opened for private prayer shortly after, and then moved to permit masses beginning June 17.

Officials said the churches are being sanitized between masses.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario churches open with COVID-19 restrictions

Troops begin to head home

Ontario drivers are being told to stay on the lookout for military vehicles on the roads this week as hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to long-term care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area start to head home.

Around 500 military members gathered at a base near Toronto in early April, many of whom were then deployed to long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks.

— With files from The Canadian Press