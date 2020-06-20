Saskatoon police use Taser during Friday night arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police deployed a Taser while arresting a man on Friday night.

Police say officers were responding to a disturbance in a home on the 1700 block of 11th Street West shortly before midnight and encountered a 44-year-old suspect who was previously known to police.

The man, for whom there was an outstanding warrant, became aggressive and grabbed an officer’s duty belt when being placed under arrest, according to a statement, prompting the use of the Taser.

He was taken into custody without further incident and paramedics, who were at the scene and evaluated him, said he was fit to be detained.

The suspect has been charged with resisting arrest and breaching his terms of probation in addition to the charge of theft under $5,000, for which the original arrest warrant was issued.

The police will review the use of the stun gun, per SPS policy.

