Quebec motorcycle crash lands 2 people in the hospital in critical condition

A motorcyclist and passenger are in critical condition Saturday morning following a collision on Route 116 in Sainte-Marie-Madeleine Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the motorcycle driver attempted to pass a car near Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Valérie Beauchamps.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the motorcycle driver unconscious and the passenger severely injured. Both were immediately transported to the hospital.

Authorities are looking to collect witness accounts and information on the crash.

