Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Quebec motorcycle crash lands 2 people in the hospital in critical condition

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:22 pm
Updated June 20, 2020 1:49 pm
A motorcycle collided with a car in Sainte-Marie-Madeleine on Friday night.
A motorcycle collided with a car in Sainte-Marie-Madeleine on Friday night. Rousillon News

A motorcyclist and passenger are in critical condition Saturday morning following a collision on Route 116 in Sainte-Marie-Madeleine Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the motorcycle driver attempted to pass a car near Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Valérie Beauchamps.

READ MORE: At least 20 cars involved in pileup on Highway 15, south of Montreal

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the motorcycle driver unconscious and the passenger severely injured.  Both were immediately transported to the hospital.

Authorities are looking to collect witness accounts and information on the crash.

Motorcycle advocates urge safety precautions after fatal crashes
Motorcycle advocates urge safety precautions after fatal crashes
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Motorcycle CrashMotorcycle CollisionMotorcycle AccidentSurete de Quebecquebec motorcycle crashRoute 116 crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers