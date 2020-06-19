Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association uplifts seniors with therapy animals amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Like several other places of service, the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association was forced to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in an effort to continue spreading positivity, they’re now visiting seniors’ homes across the region.

“We thought, we have access to these amazing horses, so why not use them for something?

“We thought, if we could visit long-term care facilities, kind of give them something different to look at through the window, something fun to see — just because they are unfortunately not allowed to leave,” said program coordinator Eilish Short.

Short and association volunteer Chrissy Laurie-Morgan spent Friday afternoon at the St. Therese Villa for seniors with their two therapy horses, Maddie and Scooter, along with Arlo, a therapy dog.

Staff at the home say the animals undoubtedly have a positive impact on their residents.

“It brings back a lot of memories for [the seniors], a lot of them rode horses, a lot of them had a dog,” said Christey Ann Veldman, activity coordinator with the St. Therese Villa. Tweet This

“So, it just brings back a lot of happy memories for them.”

Veldman says the elderly appear more upbeat and excited when the animals are around.

“A lot of them brighten up — they may be kind of tired and sleepy — and when they see the horses their eyes open, they brighten up,” said Veldman. Tweet This

“They smile, many of them start talking.”

Due to this positive feedback, the animals have been visiting the home on a weekly basis for over a month now.

These therapy sessions with the animals are something the residents now eagerly wait, and even the furry creatures enjoy the interactions.

“Maddie, for instance, is absolutely made for this job — she loves being cuddled,” said Eilish.

“She loves being pet and handled, even just coming to eat grass, even just a snack. But even the people who do get to interact with her, she just loves being cuddled,” she said.

Short also said the regular visits are something they plan to continue doing even after the pandemic subsides.