Large crowd gathers for rally supporting girl fatally shot by Winnipeg police

A large crowd called for justice Friday night and an end to police brutality involving Indigenous people.

A rally was held at the Manitoba Legislative Building for 16-year-old Eishia Hudson, who was killed by Winnipeg police April 8 after a chase of a stolen SUV following the robbery of a liquor store.

Police say Hudson was driving the vehicle which ran into a police cruiser and a number of other cars near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Chants of “Eishia Hudson” echoed through the Legislature grounds Friday.

“We are going to find Justice for Eishia,” Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew said. “But we’re also going to have your back, and we’re going to make that change for all of us in the community,”

Signs reading “Not Another Indigenous Life” and “Justice 4 Eishia” were just some of the many displayed throughout the evening.

“We have to keep rising, we have to keep gathering until we see real justice, until we see lives saved,” Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan told the packed crowd.

Hudson is one of three Indigenous people to have been killed by Winnipeg police this year.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the IIU, continues to investigate the incident.

