Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa down to 3 people in hospital with COVID-19

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 3:07 pm
Ottawa Public Health reports there are 58 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, with 1,731 marked as resolved.
Ottawa Public Health reports there are 58 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, with 1,731 marked as resolved. Manu Fernandex / AP Photo

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa is down to just three heading into the weekend, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported six new lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total up to 2,049.

OPH reported no additional deaths related to the virus, however, leaving the city’s COVID-19 death toll at 260.

Coronavirus: Lecce unveils Ontario’s back-to-school plans in September
Coronavirus: Lecce unveils Ontario’s back-to-school plans in September

There are 58 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, while 1,731 are now marked as resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight institutions in Ottawa are currently experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The proportion of cases identified without connection to a known case or travel — those spread through community transmission — stands at 39 per cent as of Tuesday, up from 32 per cent a week previous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOttawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19ottawa coronavirus casesOttawa COVID-19 deaths
Flyers
More weekly flyers