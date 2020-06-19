Ottawa down to 3 people in hospital with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa is down to just three heading into the weekend, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported six new lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total up to 2,049.

OPH reported no additional deaths related to the virus, however, leaving the city’s COVID-19 death toll at 260.

1:56 Coronavirus: Lecce unveils Ontario’s back-to-school plans in September Coronavirus: Lecce unveils Ontario’s back-to-school plans in September

There are 58 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, while 1,731 are now marked as resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight institutions in Ottawa are currently experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The proportion of cases identified without connection to a known case or travel — those spread through community transmission — stands at 39 per cent as of Tuesday, up from 32 per cent a week previous.