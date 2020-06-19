Hamilton firefighters battle large commercial fire near Tim Hortons Field

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., firefighters are battling a large blaze at a commercial building on Barton Street, just down the road from Tim Hortons Field.

Police and fire crews were called to 984 Barton St. East just after 11 a.m. Friday for a multiple-alarm fire at the former Mr. Used building.

There are numerous firefighting units on the scene.

@HamiltonFireDep crews are working at a multiple alarm at the. Mr. Used building at Barton & Belmont. Structure is fully involved pic.twitter.com/85ZUjEdllm — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) June 19, 2020

Crews will be working for some time. Well involved fires with collapsed sections of the building. #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/lSdHKGGNeG — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) June 19, 2020

Photos on social media show a well-involved fire and a large plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the bright blue sky.

Another apparently abandoned building in Hamilton Ontario on fire… who knows what toxic crap, this is filled with. This happens far too often in cities, The MOE needs more effective means of fighting these numbered companies, worst part is the taxpayer is on the hook f pic.twitter.com/6965eJzU9s — Neil in Hamilton (@NeilDBallantyne) June 19, 2020

Structure fire Barton and Ottawa in Hamilton. Can be seen clear across the bay. pic.twitter.com/gxE4bzFLw6 — Cutonthebias (@Cutonthebias1) June 19, 2020

Huge fire at Mr. Used in Hamilton! pic.twitter.com/tpHR75pCTB — Vic (@viktoreeatee) June 19, 2020

Police have closed Barton Street, between Cavell and Rosslyn avenues, and are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.