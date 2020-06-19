Menu

Canada

Hamilton firefighters battle large commercial fire near Tim Hortons Field

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 19, 2020 2:08 pm
Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire in Hamilton.
Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire in Hamilton. Hamilton Fire Department

Hamilton, Ont., firefighters are battling a large blaze at a commercial building on Barton Street, just down the road from Tim Hortons Field.

Police and fire crews were called to 984 Barton St. East just after 11 a.m. Friday for a multiple-alarm fire at the former Mr. Used building.

There are numerous firefighting units on the scene.

Photos on social media show a well-involved fire and a large plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the bright blue sky.

Police have closed Barton Street, between Cavell and Rosslyn avenues, and are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.

