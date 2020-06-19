Masks are now mandatory for travelers and employees: Halifax airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport released a new set of guidelines for travelers, employees and visitors, effective June 22.

According to the press release, anyone who steps inside the airport is required to wear a mask or face covering.

Only travelers and airport workers are allowed inside the terminal. Those who are there to drop off or pick up travelers must wait outside.

Travelers that require assistance are allowed one support person who must also wear a mask.

1:18 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces new rule for air travellers regarding temperature checks Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces new rule for air travellers regarding temperature checks

The airport Halifax Transit bus route #320 is still running.

But, those who arrive to the airport from outside of Nova Scotia are not permitted to use public transit, as they are required to self-isolate.

Taxis are still available for travelers.

The airport said it’s also enforcing the previous “family bubble” rule, where everyone must stay 6 ft. apart from anyone outside of their bubble.

All area where distancing is possible has signage with directions.

The press release also recommends frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water, as well as using the provided hand-sanitizing stations inside the terminal.