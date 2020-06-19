Menu

Health

Masks are now mandatory for travelers and employees: Halifax airport

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 10:53 am
Updated June 19, 2020 10:58 am
People wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 28, 2020.
People wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 28, 2020. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport released a new set of guidelines for travelers, employees and visitors, effective June 22.

According to the press release, anyone who steps inside the airport is required to wear a mask or face covering.

READ MORE: Bursting the bubble: Gatherings of up to 50 now allowed in Nova Scotia

Only travelers and airport workers are allowed inside the terminal. Those who are there to drop off or pick up travelers must wait outside.

Travelers that require assistance are allowed one support person who must also wear a mask.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces new rule for air travellers regarding temperature checks

The airport Halifax Transit bus route #320 is still running.

Story continues below advertisement

But, those who arrive to the airport from outside of Nova Scotia are not permitted to use public transit, as they are required to self-isolate.

Taxis are still available for travelers.

READ MORE: N.S. reports no new coronavirus cases in over a week, 2 active cases remain

The airport said it’s also enforcing the previous “family bubble” rule, where everyone must stay 6 ft. apart from anyone outside of their bubble.

All area where distancing is possible has signage with directions.

The press release also recommends frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water, as well as using the provided hand-sanitizing stations inside the terminal.

