Body of missing southern Alberta girl recovered from St. Mary river

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 18, 2020 6:53 pm
RCMP on Thursday, June 11, 2020 searching for a missing teenage girl who was swept down the St. Mary River near Spring Coulee in southern Alberta on the previous evening.
RCMP on Thursday, June 11, 2020 searching for a missing teenage girl who was swept down the St. Mary River near Spring Coulee in southern Alberta on the previous evening. Global News

The body of a teenage girl who went missing after a boating accident on a southern Alberta river has been recovered.

Global Lethbridge has confirmed the body of 17-year-old Naomi Waldner was found Thursday.

Waldner was canoeing and swimming with about 10 people from the Spring Valley Hutterite colony on June 10 in the area of Spring Coulee, a hamlet about 50 kilometres south of Lethbridge.

READ MORE: 2 teenage girls dead, search underway for 3rd missing in southern Alberta river

Last week, RCMP said three female teenagers “encountered difficulty” while trying to get out of the water.

The canoe flipped and Naomi was thrown into the water along with two other girls.

One of the girls was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other girls were swept away. At around 6:30 a.m. on June 11, a second girl was found and pronounced dead.

2 girls dead, search underway for 3rd on southern Alberta river
2 girls dead, search underway for 3rd on southern Alberta river

Senior members of the Spring Valley Hutterite Colony told Global News the two girls whose bodies were recovered were 17-year-old Linda Waldner and 16-year-old Martha Waldner.

Two girls are dead and one is missing after a swimming and canoeing outing in southern Alberta Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Two girls are dead and one is missing after a swimming and canoeing outing in southern Alberta Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Global News

Colony members said the girls were strong swimmers but the river conditions made it difficult to swim at the time. None of them were wearing life jackets, they said.

“My understanding is that [the river] was described to me as being swollen and engorged, typical problems with [that] this time of year in the spring runoff and whatnot,” RCMP Cpl. Tammy Keibel said at the time. “But there [were] no warnings or anything that we were aware of at this time for the river.”
Day 2 of search efforts continue for missing 17-year-old in St. Mary River
Day 2 of search efforts continue for missing 17-year-old in St. Mary River

RCMP air services and search divers from Manitoba helped with the search.

– With files from Danica Ferris, Taz Dhaliwal and Liam Nixon, Global News

