Coronavirus: Winnipeg police headquarters set to reopen for public walk-ins

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says it will be reopening its Headquarters Service Centre at 245 Smith St. Monday, June 22.
All of the city’s police stations closed to walk-ins in mid-March as the province braced for COVID-19.
Health guidelines, including physical distancing and capacity limits, will be in place when the doors reopen, and the force says to expect some delays.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or those required to self-isolate, are asked to stay clear of the facility.
Members of the public will be able to file police reports in person daily between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., while criminal record checks and non-criminal fingerprinting will be available Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
People are still encouraged to use the online options for reporting crime or beginning a criminal record check.
The force says its other service centres remain closed for the time being.
