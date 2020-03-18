Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg police closing duty offices to walk-ins due to coronavirus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 5:23 pm
Winnipeg police.
Winnipeg police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are making temporary changes to the way they interact with the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said in a release that all duty offices will be closed to walk-ins as of Wednesday afternoon.

Going forward, pre-arranged appointments will be needed for police duty offices in Winnipeg — including for those scheduled for fingerprinting or being released on pending charges.

The 911 service will also experience some changes, with operators asking additional questions about the callers’ health, with the goal of better preparing any officers who attend the scene.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba RCMP say stay away from detachments unless it’s urgent

Winnipeggers are being encouraged to use online reporting or to call the police non-emergency number, 204-986-6222, for service.

Until further notice, reporting of non-urgent vehicle collisions and hit and run incidents is being suspended. Police will provide an update when they have a new reporting method set up for these types of incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Jay Shaw from Winnipeg’s Emergency Measures Centre talks about COVID-19 response
Jay Shaw from Winnipeg’s Emergency Measures Centre talks about COVID-19 response

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusWinnipeg policeCOVID-19Hit and RunWinnipeg Police ServiceVehiclecoronavirus in manitobanon-emergency linepolice appointmentspolice duty officespolice non-emergency
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.