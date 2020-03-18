Winnipeg police closing duty offices to walk-ins due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are making temporary changes to the way they interact with the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said in a release that all duty offices will be closed to walk-ins as of Wednesday afternoon.

Going forward, pre-arranged appointments will be needed for police duty offices in Winnipeg — including for those scheduled for fingerprinting or being released on pending charges.

The 911 service will also experience some changes, with operators asking additional questions about the callers’ health, with the goal of better preparing any officers who attend the scene.

Winnipeggers are being encouraged to use online reporting or to call the police non-emergency number, 204-986-6222, for service.

Until further notice, reporting of non-urgent vehicle collisions and hit and run incidents is being suspended. Police will provide an update when they have a new reporting method set up for these types of incidents.

