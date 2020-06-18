Teenager facing 14 charges after Halton Regional Police officers seize motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

A Burlington, Ont., teenager has been hit with more than a dozen charges, including driving without a licence or insurance, after being arrested by Halton Regional Police.

A police officer spotted a motorcycle that didn’t have a licence plate travelling in the area of Dynes Road and Woodward Avenue on June 2.

Police say the officer followed the motorcycle for a short distance and recorded several Highway Traffic Act offences before calling off the pursuit for public safety reasons.

On Wednesday, police tracked down the driver and seized the motorcycle.

The 19-year-old man from Burlington has been charged with 14 offences, including driving without a licence or insurance, performing a stunt and failing to stop at a stop sign.

