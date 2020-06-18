Menu

Crime

Teenager facing 14 charges after Halton Regional Police officers seize motorcycle

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 18, 2020 7:51 pm
Halton police seized a motorcycle on June 17, 2020, after arresting a teenager on a number of charges.
Halton police seized a motorcycle on June 17, 2020, after arresting a teenager on a number of charges. Halton Regional Police

A Burlington, Ont., teenager has been hit with more than a dozen charges, including driving without a licence or insurance, after being arrested by Halton Regional Police.

A police officer spotted a motorcycle that didn’t have a licence plate travelling in the area of Dynes Road and Woodward Avenue on June 2.

Police say the officer followed the motorcycle for a short distance and recorded several Highway Traffic Act offences before calling off the pursuit for public safety reasons.

READ MORE: Halton Police say Burlington video captures ‘racist’ language, but say no charges will be laid

On Wednesday, police tracked down the driver and seized the motorcycle.

The 19-year-old man from Burlington has been charged with 14 offences, including driving without a licence or insurance, performing a stunt and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Story continues below advertisement

 

