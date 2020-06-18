Menu

Health

49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, 1 additional death

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 18, 2020 6:15 pm
Alberta reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the disease on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Alberta reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the disease on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Global News

Alberta’s death toll climbed by one as the province released updated COVID-19 statistics on Thursday afternoon.

There have now been 152 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases — and ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

The woman who died was in her 80s and lived in the Edmonton zone. Alberta Health said she had no connections to any continuing care sites.

The province also confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 since chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s update on Wednesday.

There are now 489 active cases in the province. Of those, 222 are in the Calgary zone, 200 are in the Edmonton zone, two are in the Central zone, 30 are in the South zone and 33 are in the North zone. It’s not known which zone two of the active cases are in.

READ MORE: More than 700 Albertans retested for coronavirus due to leaking sample tubes: AHS

Currently, there are 34 people in hospital. Of those, six are in the ICU.

Hinshaw recommends Albertans to stay within province as summer approaches
Hinshaw recommends Albertans to stay within province as summer approaches

There have been 6,893 Albertans who have recovered from COVID-19.

During her update on Wednesday, Hinshaw urged Albertans that, despite the province reopening, residents still need to abide by public health orders and recommended hygiene practices like physical distancing and hand washing.

Alberta business operators need to ensure measures are in place to reduce COVID-19 risks
Alberta business operators need to ensure measures are in place to reduce COVID-19 risks

To date, the province has conducted 356,818 COVID-19 tests.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Alberta health Alberta Coronavirus Alberta COVID-19 Alberta coronavirus numbers Alberta COVID-19 numbers Alberta coronavirus statistics Alberta COVID-19 statistics
