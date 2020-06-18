49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, 1 additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s death toll climbed by one as the province released updated COVID-19 statistics on Thursday afternoon.

There have now been 152 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The woman who died was in her 80s and lived in the Edmonton zone. Alberta Health said she had no connections to any continuing care sites.

The province also confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 since chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s update on Wednesday.

There are now 489 active cases in the province. Of those, 222 are in the Calgary zone, 200 are in the Edmonton zone, two are in the Central zone, 30 are in the South zone and 33 are in the North zone. It’s not known which zone two of the active cases are in.

Currently, there are 34 people in hospital. Of those, six are in the ICU.

There have been 6,893 Albertans who have recovered from COVID-19.

During her update on Wednesday, Hinshaw urged Albertans that, despite the province reopening, residents still need to abide by public health orders and recommended hygiene practices like physical distancing and hand washing.

To date, the province has conducted 356,818 COVID-19 tests.

