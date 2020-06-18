Crews battle afternoon fire at home in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews spent the afternoon fighting a fire outside of a Dartmouth home on Thursday.

HRFE says the fire on Bayswater Road appears to have started outside of the home and made its way inside.

Crews remain on the scene of a fire in the #ColeHarbour area at this hour.@hfxfire says the fire appears to have started on the outside and made its way into the home. The home was empty at the time and HRFE says there were no injuries. @globalhalifax @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/3vZIWMbXSq — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

“We’ll find out exactly the cause before we’re finished here today, but somewhere on the far side of the house, either in or out, I’m not 100 per cent sure,” said HRFE assistant chief Chuck Bezanson.

READ MORE: Warm days can be fatal for pets left in parked vehicles: Halifax police

No one was inside the home at the time and there were no injuries.

“There’s no one inside so we’re happy there, and no firefighter injuries to report either, so the best thing now is to keep people safe,” said Bezanson.

Structure Fire Basewater Rd. Dartmouth. No injuries, no one was home at the time. Hot day for firefighters. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/flVh40hRII — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) June 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement