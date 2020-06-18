Crews battle afternoon fire at home in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews spent the afternoon fighting a fire outside of a Dartmouth home on Thursday.
HRFE says the fire on Bayswater Road appears to have started outside of the home and made its way inside.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
“We’ll find out exactly the cause before we’re finished here today, but somewhere on the far side of the house, either in or out, I’m not 100 per cent sure,” said HRFE assistant chief Chuck Bezanson.
No one was inside the home at the time and there were no injuries.
“There’s no one inside so we’re happy there, and no firefighter injuries to report either, so the best thing now is to keep people safe,” said Bezanson.
