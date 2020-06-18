Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate fiery crash along Anthony Henday Drive

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 1:58 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 3:28 pm
Fiery crash closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive

A portion of Anthony Henday Drive was closed to traffic late Thursday morning after a fiery two-vehicle collision on the eastern side of the ring road.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 216 between the Wye Road and Baseline Road exits.

Fiery crash on Anthony Henday Drive near Sherwood Park
Fiery crash on Anthony Henday Drive near Sherwood Park

RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly said the collision involved a pick-up truck and a semi truck. It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

READ MORE: Speed believed to be a factor after car ‘launched’ from Anthony Henday Drive in south Edmonton

Video from the collision site showed heavy black smoke coming from the front of the semi.

Shortly before noon, Kelly said traffic in both directions along the Henday was being rerouted. Southbound traffic was being rerouted at Baseline Road, while those heading north were detoured onto Wye Road.

The roadway reopened shortly after noon.

Anthony Henday Drive was closed in east Edmonton Thursday, June 18, 2020 due to a two-vehicle collision. .
Anthony Henday Drive was closed in east Edmonton Thursday, June 18, 2020 due to a two-vehicle collision. . Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Anthony Henday Drive was closed in east Edmonton Thursday, June 18, 2020 due to a two-vehicle collision. .
Anthony Henday Drive was closed in east Edmonton Thursday, June 18, 2020 due to a two-vehicle collision. . Vinesh Pratap, Global News

 

