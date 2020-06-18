RCMP investigate fiery crash along Anthony Henday Drive

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of Anthony Henday Drive was closed to traffic late Thursday morning after a fiery two-vehicle collision on the eastern side of the ring road.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 216 between the Wye Road and Baseline Road exits.

RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly said the collision involved a pick-up truck and a semi truck. It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Video from the collision site showed heavy black smoke coming from the front of the semi.

Shortly before noon, Kelly said traffic in both directions along the Henday was being rerouted. Southbound traffic was being rerouted at Baseline Road, while those heading north were detoured onto Wye Road.

The roadway reopened shortly after noon.

