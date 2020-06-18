Speed believed to be a factor after car ‘launched’ from Anthony Henday Drive in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Speed is believed to be a factor in an early morning collision in south Edmonton that sent two people to hospital.

At around 3:10 a.m. Thursday, police said a Volkswagen Golf was heading west on Anthony Henday Drive just before Parsons Road when the car “launched over the north and southbound lanes of Parsons Road and came to rest a short distance away from the train tracks in the area.”

The view from the Global 1 News helicopter showed a white car on the train tracks with heavy front-end damage.

Edmonton police investigate a collision at Parsons Road and Anthony Henday Drive Thursday, June 18, 2020. Global News

Police said the 41-year-old man driving the car and a 38-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Parsons Road was closed to traffic at Ellwood Drive S.W. In a media release at 7:51 a.m., police said the road should reopen within the hour.

Officers with the Major Collisions Investigations Section ask anyone who witnesses the collision to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.