Edmonton morning collision shuts down southside road

A collision impacted traffic on the morning commute for drivers in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Edmonton police were investigating a single-vehicle crash in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and Parson Road.

At 6 a.m., police said Parsons Road between 13 Avenue and Ellerslie Road was closed as officers investigated the collision. Anthony Henday westbound was also reduced to two lanes at Gateway Boulevard.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Police have not released any other information about the crash, including the extent of injuries or the cause.

WATCH BELOW: Edmonton police were investigating a single-vehicle crash on the southside on Tuesday morning, which shut down a road to traffic.