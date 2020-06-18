Menu

Health

New Brunswick’s mandatory vaccination bill voted down

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 12:43 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 12:47 pm
The New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton, N.B.
The New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton, N.B. Silas Brown/Global News

Legislation that would have made vaccinations mandatory for children in New Brunswick was voted down in the legislature on Thursday.

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy has been pushing to pass Bill 11, which would make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares unless they have a medical exemption.

On Thursday, the motion was defeated by a close margin of 22-19.

The province’s Tory minority government first introduced legislation in June 2019 after a measles outbreak in the province.

Dominic Cardy has said the fight against COVID-19 “is reminding us of the importance of science and evidence as the basis for policy.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

With files from Global News’ Silas Brown. 

