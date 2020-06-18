Health officials to update on Manitoba coronavirus cases, response to virus Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will give an update on Manitoba’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Thursday.

The province has scheduled a media briefing for 1 p.m. at the Manitoba legislative building.

Health officials announced two new probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 306. As of Wednesday only six cases remain active and none of them were in hospital.

So far seven Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since the virus was first reported in March.

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister announced details of the province’s third phase of reopening amid COVID-19 Wednesday.

The further easing of restrictions, which start Sunday, include allowing public gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors so long as people can stay two metres apart.

Interprovincial travel between Manitoba and western provinces, up to west of Terrace Bay in Ontario — about 220 kilometres east of Thunder Bay — no longer requires a two-week self-isolation period.

Child-care facilities can open to full capacity and retail occupancy limits will be removed.

Bars and restaurants can open to full capacity, a change from the draft plan, which previously said they could open to 75 per cent capacity.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

