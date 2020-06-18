Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Dog on the loose seized by Calgary bylaw officers after multiple attacks reported

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 12:36 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 12:37 pm
Calgary bylaw officers seized a dog from Saddle Ridge on Wednesday, June 18, 2020.
Calgary bylaw officers seized a dog from Saddle Ridge on Wednesday, June 18, 2020. Global News

Calgary bylaw officers seized a dog from the community of Saddle Ridge on Wednesday afternoon after it reportedly bit multiple people, including a 10-year-old girl.

EMS said they received two calls at around 2 p.m. for reports of a dog on the loose, one from Saddlecrest Close Northeast and another from Saddlebrooke Point Northeast.

READ MORE: 3 injured in dog attack in northwest Calgary

According to EMS, paramedics arrived at Saddlecrest Close to find a 10-year-old with a dog bite on her hand. The girl, who was with her mother at the time, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A few blocks away at Saddlebrooke Point, paramedics located a woman who had a dog bite on her shoulder. She was assessed at the scene and declined transportation to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police said in total, six people were bitten by the dog.

READ MORE: Tracking dogs and helicopters: epic search continues for Calgary celebrity pooch

According to a spokesperson for Calgary Community Standards, a Great Pyrenees type was located and taken to animal services.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they’re still in the process of speaking with witnesses and victims.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dog AttackDog BiteCalgary BylawCalgary Saddle RidgeSaddle RidgeCalgary dogCalgary dog attackCalgary dog bitebit by a dog
Flyers
More weekly flyers