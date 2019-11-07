3 injured in dog attack in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital and two others were also injured after a dog attack in northwest Calgary on Thursday.

According to EMS, paramedics were called to the scene in the 0-100 block of Panamount Heights at about 11:30 a.m.

A woman in her 40s was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with multiple, serious, soft-tissue injuries, EMS said. They said the woman taken to hospital was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s were also attacked and both had minor, soft-tissue injuries.

According to the City of Calgary, the Mastiff-type dog was seized and is in the care of Animal Services.

The owners are cooperating with the investigation, according to the city. Bylaw officers are gathering statements and awaiting medical updates as part of their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The dog will be quarantined for 10 days and have a behavioural assessment before officials determine next steps, the city said.