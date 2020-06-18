Ontario township mayor hoping to see influx of tourists as Manitoba moves to Phase 3 of reopening

As Manitoba prepares for Phase 3 of the province’s reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of an Ontario township is hoping to see visitors from out of province.

Under Phase 3, Manitoba’s travel guidelines include rules indicating how far you can travel outside the province without having to self-isolate upon return.

The eastern limit is the community of Terrace Bay, Ont., a township on the north shore of Lake Superior with a population of just over 1,600.

Terrace Bay’s mayor, Jody Davis, told 680 CJOB the community is taking advantage of the odd distinction and is trying to make the location more of a tourist destination.

He’s hoping people will make the choice to travel to Terrace Bay and welcomes anyone who wants to visit the north shore.

“We’re very happy about our community. It’s a nice, safe, prosperous community,” said Davis. “It’s right on the Trans-Canada. It’s a small pulp and paper town, and we have had no cases of COVID-19.”

Davis said visiting Manitobans who feel comfortable enough to travel during the pandemic will be welcomed in the community, which is connected to the world’s largest freshwater marine conservation area.

“Everybody wants to get outside, and if you can travel to where you feel safe… we welcome the Manitobans coming our way. There’s lots to see and do out here — nature’s best in the rugged north shore.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday he wasn’t sure how Terrace Bay was chosen but that it was likely due to low case numbers.

“We’re seeing the progress that’s being made in Manitoba… but we’ve also seen good progress in Saskatchewan, Alberta, northwest Ontario, B.C. and the territories, too,” said Pallister. “We were one of the last two provinces to maintain the two-week isolation period. We think this is worth a try.

“We’ve seen in other jurisdictions, they have higher numbers — but it hasn’t been due to travel as much as other causes, so we’re hopeful this is a measure we can relax a little bit.”

Phase 3 begins Sunday.