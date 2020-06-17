Gananoque’s 1000 Islands Museum one of the first museums in region to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

It may be the first museum in our area to re-open. The 1000 Islands Museum in Gananoque is welcoming visitors — with COVID-19 restrictions, of course.

The Water Street facility has been back in business since last Friday, when Premier Doug Ford gave the green light..

READ MORE: Kingston businesses looking forward to reopening under Stage 2

“I think the biggest challenge for us is being relevant in our community when we’ve had to be closed,” said Joanne van Dreumel, the museum’s executive director. “So as of mid-March we had to close our doors to the public.

“We are a year-round museum, so not being opened to the public has been a challenge to us.”

2:14 Pandemic causes delays for Kingston’s Marine Museum of the Great Lakes Pandemic causes delays for Kingston’s Marine Museum of the Great Lakes

Now that the doors are open, van Dreumel says the pandemic means a whole different set of rules.

Story continues below advertisement

“The health and safety of our staff and our visitors are priority one for us,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We know that this is a very serious disease and we are absolutely doing our best, following all protocols to ensure people that come here are going to be safe and healthy.”

And that means precautions have been put in place, including directional arrows, hand sanitizing stations, a limit on the number of visitors and the use of mandatory face coverings.

Van Dreumel says they’re offering the community a place to spend some time with their family.

“We take groups of up to five people; we’re limiting our access to 10 people,” she said. “We’ll see how things go through the initial stages — perhaps we can open up to more people later on, but that’s where we’re at right now.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 until 4.

1:16 WDM preparing for changes amid COVID-19 pandemic WDM preparing for changes amid COVID-19 pandemic