Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Tornado touched down near Barnwell, Alberta over weekend: Environment Canada

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 7:44 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 7:45 pm
Storm chaser heads to heart of extreme weather in southern Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Some videos about recent stormy weather in Alberta.

An EF-0 tornado carrying estimated wind speeds of 90 to 130 kilometres per hour touched down in southern Alberta over the weekend, Environment Canada confirmed on its website Wednesday.

The twister touched down about 10 kilometres south of Barnwell, Alta., at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday.

“Photos and video of a supercell storm in southern Alberta have been reviewed and it is confirmed that this storm produced a tornado just south of Barnwell,” the weather agency said on its website, adding it is in contact with the Northern Tornadoes Project to “attempt to establish a path for this event.”

READ MORE: Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday has ended 

Environment Canada said that to date, no damage has been reported in connection with the tornado.

“Additionally, there were reports of a possible tornado in Calgary on the evening of June 13, 2020,” the weather agency noted.

Story continues below advertisement

“The information of this event has been reviewed, and this event has been determined to be a funnel cloud, and not a tornado.”

Environment Canada said its meteorologists are still looking for pictures of the Barnwell-area tornado and any potential damage it may have caused. Anyone with photos, videos or information is asked to email abstorm@canada.ca.

Much of Alberta was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch earlier in the day on Saturday as storms were expected to move through.

Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta
Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherAlberta weatherTornadoSevere WeatherTornadoesAlberta StormAlberta TornadoBarnwellAlberta tornadoesTornado near Barnwell
Flyers
More weekly flyers