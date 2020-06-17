Tornado touched down near Barnwell, Alberta over weekend: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

An EF-0 tornado carrying estimated wind speeds of 90 to 130 kilometres per hour touched down in southern Alberta over the weekend, Environment Canada confirmed on its website Wednesday.

The twister touched down about 10 kilometres south of Barnwell, Alta., at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday.

“Photos and video of a supercell storm in southern Alberta have been reviewed and it is confirmed that this storm produced a tornado just south of Barnwell,” the weather agency said on its website, adding it is in contact with the Northern Tornadoes Project to “attempt to establish a path for this event.”

READ MORE: Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Alberta Saturday has ended

Environment Canada said that to date, no damage has been reported in connection with the tornado.

“Additionally, there were reports of a possible tornado in Calgary on the evening of June 13, 2020,” the weather agency noted.

Story continues below advertisement

“The information of this event has been reviewed, and this event has been determined to be a funnel cloud, and not a tornado.”

A confirmed tornado by @environmentca on the evening of June 13th south of Barnwell #AB. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Dn3GZk9hNv — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) June 17, 2020

Environment Canada said its meteorologists are still looking for pictures of the Barnwell-area tornado and any potential damage it may have caused. Anyone with photos, videos or information is asked to email abstorm@canada.ca.

Much of Alberta was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch earlier in the day on Saturday as storms were expected to move through.

0:47 Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta