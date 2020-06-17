Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Badly injured woman dies after being left at White Rock, B.C., hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 4:41 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 4:42 pm
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a woman on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. .
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a woman on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. . Global News

The death of a severely injured woman who was left outside a hospital is being treated as suspicious, Surrey RCMP say.

According to police, the woman in her 30s was dropped at the Peace Arch hospital around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probing woman’s suspicious death in Surrey

The cause of her injuries is not yet known.

Police have been gathering evidence near the 2700 block of 168 Street, where investigators believe the woman may have been on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Investigators say Langley house fire could be triple homicide

Mounties said they’re trying to determine the woman’s movements prior to her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideSurreySuspicious Deathsurrey suspicious deathsurrey woman dieswoman dropped at hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers