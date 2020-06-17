Badly injured woman dies after being left at White Rock, B.C., hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a severely injured woman who was left outside a hospital is being treated as suspicious, Surrey RCMP say.

According to police, the woman in her 30s was dropped at the Peace Arch hospital around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of her injuries is not yet known.

Police have been gathering evidence near the 2700 block of 168 Street, where investigators believe the woman may have been on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Mounties said they’re trying to determine the woman’s movements prior to her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.