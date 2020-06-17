Man facing charges after assault on Manitoba RCMP officers while in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old from Easterville, Man., is facing a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting RCMP officers while in custody.

RCMP said the man, who had been arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act, was causing a disturbance in the early hours of Friday morning in a cell at the Chemawawin RCMP detachment.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a man ripping up the cell floor. When they entered the cell, police said the man lunged forward and grabbed an officer.

While police tried to restrain him, they said the man grabbed an officer’s baton, extended it and struck an officer in the leg a number of times. He also allegedly bit an officer on the arm.

They eventually managed to get him in handcuffs. The prisoner was not injured during the incident, RCMP said, but one officer was taken to the local nursing station for treatment and has since been released.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injuries,” said Kevin Lewis, superintendent of the RCMP’s Manitoba North District.

“However, throughout the incident, the officers remained calm and professional and were able to de-escalate the situation quickly.”

Conrad Walker, 21, faces charges of assault on a police officer, mischief over $5,000, assault with a weapon on a police officer, two counts of disarming a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

